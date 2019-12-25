Celtics' Gordon Hayward 'Good to Go' vs. Raptors After Foot Injury Recovery

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 25, 2019

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens announced forward Gordon Hayward will be "good to go" for Wednesday's Christmas Day showdown against the Toronto Raptors after he missed the last three games with a foot injury, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.  

Hayward has been hampered by the foot injury as of late, although MassLive.com's John Karalis reported on Dec. 20 that an MRI confirmed there was no structural damage. Prior to that, the 29-year-old was sidelined for a month with a fractured left hand that he suffered on Nov. 9.

Hayward signed with the Celtics in July 2017 after beginning his career with the Utah Jazz in 2010.

Hayward's tenure in Boston got off to an unfortunate start when he fractured his left tibia and dislocated his left ankle during the team's 2017-18 regular-season opener. He went on to miss the remainder of that season but was able to start the 2018-19 regular-season opener.

Hayward appeared in 72 games (18 starts) last season and averaged only 11.5 points in 25.9 minutes per game.

The Butler product has returned to form in 11 games this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 30.6 minutes for the 20-7 Celtics, who currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. 

