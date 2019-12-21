Peach Bowl 2019: Oklahoma vs. LSU Updated Odds, Preview for CFP Semifinal

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The LSU Tigers were viewed as the overwhelming Peach Bowl favorite when the final College Football Playoff rankings came out December 8.

With one week left until the matchup with the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners, Ed Orgeron's side may have an even larger advantage in its favor.

Lincoln Riley's squad will be without a few players because of suspension, and an injury may weaken its defense. LSU could also have an injury issue on its hands offensively.

Containing the Joe Burrow-led LSU offense was already a tough task, and it could be more difficult for the Big 12 side to contain the top seed without two key defensive pieces.

Peach Bowl Odds (via Caesars)

Spread: LSU (-13)

Over/Under: 75.5

Money Line: LSU (-550; bet $550 to win $100); Oklahoma (+425; bet $100 to win $425)

Preview

Both teams could alter their approaches for the clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the Sooners will be affected more.

According to ESPN.com's Mark Schlabach and Chris Low, three Sooners will be suspended for the Peach Bowl, including Perkins.

Additionally, the Sooners will be without Delarrin Turner-Yell due to a broken collarbone, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

Losing Ronnie Perkins and Turner-Yell is not a good sign for a defense tasked with containing the Heisman Trophy winner and two 1,000-yard receivers.

LSU's offense may be hindered a bit by an injury to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

If the running back can't play, it would limit LSU's ground game, but it would not significantly hurt the passing attack.

Burrow has seven straight 300-yard performances and has thrown at least 10 touchdowns to three players.

Between Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall, the Tigers should threaten the Sooners secondary on every play.

Before allowing 39 points to Iowa State and Baylor, Oklahoma conceded over 20 points in six of seven contests, including the defeat to Kansas State.

Without Perkins pressuring the quarterback and Turner-Yell patrolling the secondary, the Sooners could allow 30-40 points.

Jalen Hurts and CeeDee Lamb are capable of keeping up with the Tigers thanks to their own big-play potential, but the star wideout is going up against a defensive backfield with a few NFL prospects.

If Grant Delpit, Kristian Fulton and Co. can at least limit Lamb's production on a few drives, LSU will have a better chance to cover the 13-point spread.

If that occurs, Hurts could challenge the LSU defense with his legs, as he has produced 10 games with a score through the air and on the ground.

Just because LSU is the better team does not mean it will automatically cover, as it won three of its five ranked matchups by single digits.

The over could be in question as well since it sits at 75.5 points. If you apply that total to Oklahoma's last four contests, the under would win every one of them, and the same can be said about LSU's previous two victories.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

