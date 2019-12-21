Top 2020 Uncommitted Recruits After Early Signing DayDecember 21, 2019
Top 2020 Uncommitted Recruits After Early Signing Day
Over the last few years, the early signing period has evolved into the primary time for college football prospects to sign their national letters of intent.
However, it's only a three-day period. Once the deadline has passed, the waiting game returns.
Some players will hold off until the traditional first Wednesday of February to send in their paperwork. And for the 2020 recruiting cycle, seven prospects listed in the top 75 of the 247Sports composite rankings remain untethered to a school.
Granted, they may have quietly signed and will reveal that choice at an upcoming All-American game. But even if that's the case, it doesn't change the reality that these seven players will be among the most watched prospects until Feb. 5.
Alfred Collins, Defensive End
Recruiting ranking: No. 71 OVR | No. 3 SDE
Heading into the final recruiting stretch, it's a Big 12 battle for 4-star defensive end Alfred Collins.
"The local prospect had Texas in the lead for most of the year, but Oklahoma and Baylor came on strong when Texas stumbled down the stretch," Mike Roach of 247Sports said.
The 6'5", 275-pound Collins most recently visited Baylor, with official trips to Oklahoma and Texas happening during the regular season. He also checked out Alabama and Texas A&M, though neither team is considered a top contender as the calendar turns to 2020.
Xzavier Henderson, Wide Receiver
Recruiting ranking: No. 59 OVR | No. 10 WR
Under the belief Xzavier Henderson didn't submit any paperwork, this recruitment will extend beyond his announcement at the All-American Bowl. Several schools in the Southeast are vying for the final top-10 receiver from the region.
Clemson has long been considered the favorite, but Florida remains a contender with Alabama on the periphery. Henderson has taken official visits to all three, as well as Georgia.
The 6'3½", 180-pound wideout would be a welcome addition to any of those classes.
Gary Bryant Jr., Wide Receiver
Recruiting ranking: No. 57 OVR | No. 9 WR
Gary Bryant Jr. has taken full advantage of the five official visits allowed, traveling to Arizona State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington and USC throughout the year.
The 4-star wideout might end up staying local anyway.
A product of Centennial High School in Corona, California, the 5'10½", 164-pound Bryant caught 58 passes for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, per MaxPreps. He had at least 40 receptions for 800-plus yards during both his sophomore and junior campaigns too. USC has prioritized Bryant amid a down recruiting cycle for head coach Clay Helton and his staff.
According to Gerard Martinez of 247Sports, Bryant is expected to have signed during the early period but will reveal his choice Jan. 4 at the All-American Bowl.
Avantae Williams, Safety
Recruiting ranking: No. 55 OVR | No. 2 S
Avantae Williams needed a little more time.
One week before the early signing period began, the 4-star safety backed off a pledge to Oregon. In that announcement, Williams said he will be signing in February.
That decision brought a couple of in-state schools, Florida and Miami, back to the forefront. Additionally, both Georgia and Ole Miss are teams to watch. The Ducks could circle back to the 5'11", 170-pound Williams after losing 4-star Myles Slusher to Arkansas.
As of now, Williams is not scheduled to announce a commitment. His recruitment may last until February's signing day.
Zachary Evans, Running Back
Recruiting ranking: No. 14 OVR | No. 1 RB
Georgia has a legitimate chance to sign all three remaining 5-stars, a group that includes running back Zachary Evans.
While it's unfair to call his recruitment "wild," Evans provided a decent twist earlier in the month. The 5'11", 200-pound running back planned to announce Dec. 4 but delayed that decision, telling Mark Berman of Fox 26 that a commitment would've been "unfair" and "selfish" because his North Shore team was still pursuing a state championship.
Instead, per Andrew Hattersley of 247Sports, Evans will reveal his destination Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-America Game.
Along with Georgia, fellow SEC programs LSU and Texas A&M are contenders for Evans' signature.
Darnell Washington, Athlete
Recruiting ranking: No. 10 OVR | No. 1 ATH
Darnell Washington has a similar story to fellow 5-star Kelee Ringo.
After saying on social media that he wouldn't sign, Washington posted paper and pen emojis Wednesday. (And yes, we're always on emoji watch. Welcome to recruiting!)
Washington's group of finalists—listed alphabetically—includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and Tennessee. Though Florida has received fewer mentions as a contender for the 6'7½", 261-pound tight end lately, he's officially visited all five of those schools.
Ryan Callahan of 247Sports noted Washington plans to announce his college choice at the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 2.
Kelee Ringo, Cornerback
Recruiting ranking: No. 8 OVR | No. 1 CB
Has he signed or not?
That's the unanswered question for Kelee Ringo, who posted a message on social media that suggests he's sent in paperwork to his school of choice. Blair Angulo of 247Sports previously reported the 5-star plans to announce his decision at the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 but might not sign in the early period.
But in recruiting these days, any plan is liable to change within minutes. That's the nature of the game.
Ringo has taken official visits to Georgia and Oregon, while Texas will continue recruiting the 6'2", 205-pound corner as long as he's available.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research.