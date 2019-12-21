Top 2020 Uncommitted Recruits After Early Signing Day

0 of 7

Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Over the last few years, the early signing period has evolved into the primary time for college football prospects to sign their national letters of intent.

However, it's only a three-day period. Once the deadline has passed, the waiting game returns.

Some players will hold off until the traditional first Wednesday of February to send in their paperwork. And for the 2020 recruiting cycle, seven prospects listed in the top 75 of the 247Sports composite rankings remain untethered to a school.

Granted, they may have quietly signed and will reveal that choice at an upcoming All-American game. But even if that's the case, it doesn't change the reality that these seven players will be among the most watched prospects until Feb. 5.