Dwyane Wade Discusses LGBTQ Community, Child Zion on Showtime's 'All the Smoke'

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade said during an appearance on Showtime's All the Smoke podcast his 12-year-old child, Zion, has "way more" strength and courage than him.

Wade uses she/her pronouns in reference to Zion and said he's constantly trying to evolve as the parent of a child who is a member of the LGBTQ community:

The 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion said a major takeaway from becoming closer with the LGBTQ community is learning change doesn't come from individuals like Zion—they should proudly be who they are—it comes from other people learning how to accept and embrace them.

Wade told All the Smoke hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson he started noticing Zion was different from his other child Zaire at the age of three.

"He wasn't on the boy vibe that Zaire was on," Wade said. "I had to look myself in the mirror and say, 'What if your son comes home and tell you he's gay?' What are you gonna do? How are you gonna be? How are you gonna act? It ain't about him. He knows who he is. It's about you. Who are you?"

Here's a look at the entire conversation:

The discussion comes on the heels of Wade taking to Twitter in November to respond to criticism of a family photo that showed Zion sporting long white nails and a crop top:

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Chicago native also discussed son Zaire's rise to becoming a prized basketball prospect as he plays alongside LeBron James' son Bronny at the Sierra Canyon School in California.

"He's trying to navigate through this world of having his father's last name. That's it, and looking like me a little bit," Wade said. "And people having expectations of how he should be, what he should be. You know what I mean? That's been tough as a parent to have him navigate. I can give him all the game in the world, but ultimately I've never lived the way he's living."

Zaire, a point guard, is rated by 247Sports' composite rankings as a 3-star prospect and the No. 197 overall player in the 2020 class.