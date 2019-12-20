Giants QB Daniel Jones to Start over Eli Manning in Week 16 After Ankle Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

After missing the past two weeks with an ankle injury, Daniel Jones will be back under center for the New York Giants on Sunday.

The team announced Friday that Jones will start in Week 16 against the Washington Redskins:

Eli Manning started each of the past two games for the Giants after being benched for Jones prior to Week 3. The four-time Pro Bowler led New York to a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins last week. He threw for 283 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in what could be his final game with the franchise.

There was hope Jones would return this week after he was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

The 22-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain during New York's 31-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. He was able to finish that game but had to wear a walking boot for a few days afterward.

Head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Dec. 5 he felt optimistic that his rookie quarterback would get back on the field before the end of the season.

Drafted No. 6 overall by the Giants, Jones is completing 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,374 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 11 games.