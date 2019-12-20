John Cena WrestleMania Rumors, Edge Denies Return, More in the WWE Roundup

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

John Cena Eyeing Big WrestleMania Role

As WWE continues to formulate plans for the Road to WrestleMania, one name who could play a key role in the biggest show of 2020 is John Cena.

Per WrestleVotes, Cena wants to do "something substantial" at WrestleMania 36 that is "more than just an appearance."

Cena's appearances in WWE have become sporadic as he focuses on his acting career. The Cenation Leader last appeared on television for WWE at Raw Reunion on July 22 when he was involved in a rap battle with The Usos. His last match was nearly one year ago on Jan. 14 when he lost a Triple Threat match with Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre to determine the No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.



Cena's last significant role at WrestleMania came in 2017 when he teamed up with then-girlfriend Nikki Bella in a mixed tag team match against The Miz and Maryse that was more notable for his marriage proposal afterward.

At WrestleMania 34, Cena technically had a match against The Undertaker that lasted less than three minutes and was essentially a squash match for The Deadman.

Cena lives in the Tampa area, where WrestleMania 36 is being held, so his proximity to the event could make it easier for him to get a significant spot in WWE's most important event of the year.

Edge Denies Return Rumors

It's becoming a recurring theme that Edge has to use Twitter to shut down any talk that he may return to the ring.

The Rated R Superstar had this to say amid speculation he could return to WWE as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble:

The rumor began Thursday when PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson answered a fan question about whether Edge would make a comeback.

"We've heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside. We also reported a few months ago he was in Pittsburgh for WWE business and that's where WWE Wellness Policy head Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered. My gut feeling is we'll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for Wrestlemania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events."

Edge previously took to Twitter in October to state that he hadn't been medically cleared to wrestle and wasn't under contract with WWE.

Injuries forced Edge to retire from in-ring competition in 2011, just one week after he successfully defended the world heavyweight title against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27.

WWE noted he had been experiencing numbness and "uncontrollable trembling" in his arms and hands and underwent an MRI that determined he wouldn't be cleared to compete again.

Edge did have his first physical contact in August at SummerSlam when he speared Elias on the pre-show. It's unclear if that means he's been fully cleared, but it could be the first step for him to do one more match on a big show like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania.

Ric Flair's WWE Contract Expiring Soon

Ric Flair has spent the past seven years in WWE, but the Nature Boy could become a free agent by the start of 2020.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t H. Jenkins of Ringside News), Flair's deal with WWE is set to expire "right around the end of the year."

Meltzer said he expects WWE to make Flair a "good offer" to keep him but added the 70-year-old is friends with AEW President Tony Khan and invited Khan to his wedding.

Flair's situation with WWE could be complicated because he's been involved in a dispute with the company over its use of "The Man" to promote current Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.

In September, Flair told TMZ Sports he had been trying to work out an amicable agreement with WWE in which he would receive compensation for allowing Lynch to keep using the name.

One of Flair's most famous lines from his days in the ring was, "To be the man, you gotta beat the man."

He has continued to be part of WWE events, including an appearance at Crown Jewel in October, so it seems unlikely the situation would prevent him from re-signing with the company.

Flair is operating from a position of leverage because WWE likely wouldn't want one of the greatest performers in the history of the sport to show up on AEW.