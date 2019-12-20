Celebration Bowl 2019: NC A&T vs. Alcorn State TV Info, Time, Odds

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The Celebration Bowl has been dominated by North Carolina A&T since its inception in 2015, and the Aggies have a chance to continue their impressive run on Saturday.

Last year, they defeated Alcorn State in the matchup between the champions of the MEAC and the SWAC, and they will face the Braves again this year.

This game was created to feature the champions of the two prominent conferences of historically black colleges and universities in NCAA Division I. It is the only one of the 41 bowl games that features FCS teams.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Celebration Bowl.

2019 Celebration Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Time: noon ET

TV: ABC

Odds (via Caesars): North Carolina A&T -2.5

North Carolina A&T has won three of the first four Celebration Bowl contests, including its 24-22 win over Alcorn State last season. The only time the Aggies didn't win the game was in 2016, when they lost to Grambling State.

So, North Carolina A&T is making its fifth consecutive Celebration Bowl appearance.

The Aggies are 8-3 after closing their regular season with back-to-back wins over Bethune-Cookman and North Carolina Central. Their three losses this year came against Duke, Florida A&M and Morgan State.

Since Sam Washington took over as North Carolina A&T's head coach prior to the 2018 season, the Aggies are 18-5. And he's excited to lead the team into another Celebration Bowl appearance.

"How could you possibly get sick of this?" Washington said, according to Tolly Carr of HBCU Gameday. "I could do this every day. To get to play on this stage is a dream come true."

Alcorn State is making its third appearance in the Celebration Bowl. The Braves played in the inaugural game in 2015 and last season's contest, both losses to North Carolina A&T.

This season, Alcorn State is 9-3. After losing two of its first three games, it has won eight of its last nine. The Braves are coming off a 39-24 win over Southern in the SWAC Championship Game.

Now, they seek their first Celebration Bowl victory.

"I told [our team], 'The biggest thing is when you become champions, you become a target,'" Alcorn State head coach Fred McNair said, according to Jeff Mills of the Greensboro News & Record. "And what it takes to become champions is hard work and dedication. These guys dedicate themselves to this team, they dedicate themselves to the classroom and they dedicate themselves to doing things the right way. The way to have a winning program is to do things the right way."

With North Carolina A&T as a 2.5-point favorite, this year's Celebration Bowl has the potential to be just as close as last season. So, this could be an exciting matchup to watch during the first weekend of bowl season.