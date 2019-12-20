Russell Westbrook Drops 40, Fuels Rockets' Thrilling 122-117 Win over Clippers

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets showed an ability to play the Los Angeles Clippers close during their first matchup.

They got the job done this time around.

Russell Westbrook scored 40 points and James Harden added 28 points, leading the Rockets to a 122-117 win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Houston trailed by 15 points at halftime but roared back with a 36-point third quarter, spurred by Westbrook's relentless attack. The athletic point guard seized the reins of the offense with 31 shots on a night during which Harden appeared willing to fade into the background before taking over down the stretch.

The Clippers came in winners of five of their last six games, taking a firm hold on the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. This was just their second home loss of the season.

The Rockets have now won four of their last five.

