Russell Westbrook Drops 40, Fuels Rockets' Thrilling 122-117 Win over Clippers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

 The Houston Rockets showed an ability to play the Los Angeles Clippers close during their first matchup.

They got the job done this time around.

Russell Westbrook scored 40 points and James Harden added 28 points, leading the Rockets to a 122-117 win over the Clippers on Thursday.

Houston trailed by 15 points at halftime but roared back with a 36-point third quarter, spurred by Westbrook's relentless attack. The athletic point guard seized the reins of the offense with 31 shots on a night during which Harden appeared willing to fade into the background before taking over down the stretch. 

The Clippers came in winners of five of their last six games, taking a firm hold on the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. This was just their second home loss of the season.

The Rockets have now won four of their last five. 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

