Look: Bucks Throw Shade at Lakers on Twitter After Giannis Dominates in Win

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks topped the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 111-104 Thursday night, and the Bucks got one last shot in at the Lakers afterward:

The Bucks led by as many as 21 points. Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis paced all scorers with 36 points while LeBron James recorded a triple-double, but reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo overshadowed everyone with 34 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block for Milwaukee:

"[Giannis] was too much for us tonight," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters afterward.

The biggest difference in the game, though, was the Bucks' bench outscoring Lakers reserves 34-4, thanks largely to 21 points from George Hill.

This was the first of two regular-season meetings between the Bucks and Lakers this season. Milwaukee bounced back from the Dallas Mavericks snapping its 18-game winning streak on Monday and improved to a league-best 25-4.

L.A. dropped to 24-5 but still leads the Western Conference.

The Bucks and Lakers next meet on March 6. And if the rest of the regular season shakes out as many expect, they could end up clashing again in the NBA Finals.