Erik Spoelstra: Jimmy Butler 'Should've Been in a Heat Uniform Long Ago'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler has left three NBA teams under tense circumstances. Now it appears he's found his perfect match with the Miami Heat

"He should've been in a Heat uniform long ago," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. "It feels like he's about what we're about, and we're about what he's about."

Butler signed with the Heat this summer in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. The All-Star swingman has made no secret there was some internal discord that led to his departure from Philadelphia. He previously forced his way out of Minnesota amid a falling out with teammates.

The Heat have fashioned themselves in Butler's image, and he's taken on a leadership role that's included taking rookie Tyler Herro under his wing. The result has been on-court success surpassing anyone's wildest expectations, with Miami sitting at 20-8.

"I really enjoy playing for this coach, for this organization with the guys that I've got riding with me," Butler said. "And I'm constantly smiling because I am happy. I'm home and everything about this organization fits me. Everything about the guys on this roster fits me."

Butler is averaging 20.9 points, 6.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game, distributing the ball at a career-high rate. Seven different Heat players are averaging double figures, a sign of how well the offense has jelled around Butler.

Udonis Haslem said the Heat culture has a habit of bringing out the best in players, Butler included.

"Heat culture is having a warrior's mentality—being part of bigger something yourself," Haslem said. "You're in it collectively, having a mentality of coming together and sacrificing for your brother. It's something we take seriously. You have to be committed mentally or your body will never follow. It's demanding on and off the floor."

With Butler entrenched as the franchise face, the Heat's next step may be finding a co-star of equal billing that fits into the culture. That will be easier said than done with the club helplessly capped out, but Butler and Co. seem more than happy with the current arrangement.

