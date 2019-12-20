Las Vegas Bowl 2019: Boise State vs. Washington TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

A storybook ending is on the line for Washington head coach Chris Petersen.

Peterson's Huskies will face Boise State, the team he transformed into a national powerhouse between 2006 and 2013, in his last game at the helm for UW in Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Washington went 7-5 on the season in the Pac-12 and is favored over the Broncos, who ended the season ranked No. 18 in both the AP and Coaches Polls after finishing 12-1.

These teams last met in the 2012 Las Vegas Bowl, when Peterson was calling the plays for Boise State as his Broncos defeated the Huskies 28-26.

Will Peterson take the rematch and ride off into the sunset, or will former protege Bryan Harsin spoil his swansong?

Las Vegas Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, December 21

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Odds (via Caesars): Washington -3.5; Over/Under: 49.5

Preview

Thanks to the loss against BYU, Boise State missed logging another undefeated season and being the representative for the Group of Five in the Cotton Bowl, so they will have to settle for the Las Vegas Bowl. But the Broncos will have their hands full with Washington, which has the ultimate weapon in coach Peterson.

Peterson knows the inner workings of Boise State, so his Huskies won't be surprised by anything the Broncos bring between the lines.

Not to be outdone, coach Bryan Harsin has intimate knowledge of Peterson's tendencies on the sideline too.

Boise State comes in as the all-time leader in winning percentage (.7306; 460-169-2) in NCAA history and has one of the highest scoring teams in college football, putting up an average of 36.8 points per game.

Washington didn't have the year it wanted to but is formidable on defense, allowing opponents just 20.4 points and 355.5 yards. Additionally, the Huskes have forced 19 turnovers. They will be short two of their best players on offense, though, as Hunter Bryant (tight end) and Trey Adams (left tackle) will be skipping the game to prepare for the NFL.

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

On the other side of the ball, Boise State's top pro prospect, Curtis Weaver (defensive end), will be on the field. Weaver is one of the top pass-rushers coming into the draft, and he will be looking to pad his resume during this matchup.

UW has had problems on the offensive end and that will play into Boise State's hands. The Broncos have allowed only 20.6 points and 346.7 yards and have also forced 19 turnovers.

Jacob Eason will be under center for the Huskies. He's got a canon for an arm and completed 63.8 percent of his passes this year. He's No. 4 in the Pac-12 with 2,922 passing yards and No. 5 in passing touchdowns with 22.

The Broncos are on their third quarterback for the season, Jaylon Henderson, a redshirt senior out of Texas. Before passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns to beat Hawaii 31-10 to win the Mountain West, Henderson threw for nine touchdowns over a three-week span.

If Washington can force Henderson out of the pocket, it could force some errors and give its less-than-stellar offense more opportunities to score.

This is Peterson's last game, so look for him to empty the playbook and roll out a few trick plays.

That will likely prompt Harsin to do the same, but he will likely lean towards plays from a running perspective to keep his QB out of trouble.

The Huskies were only 7-5 this season, but four of their five loses were by a maximum of six points. So while their record isn't as good as Boise State's, they have more overall talent and have faced tougher competition.

Prediction

Washington 27, Boise State 24

While it's surprising on first glance to see that No. 18 Boise State is an underdog in this game, a closer look reveals that Washington is better than its record.

These are two coaches know each other very well and both are offensive guys, so this will be one to watch from a creative play standpoint.

The Broncos and Huskies will both get out early, as they average 19.1 and 16.2 first-half points, respectively, this season. That means the scores will be close throughout, so both offenses will cancel each other out.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As the second half winds to a close, this will be a field-goal game.

Washington's kicker, Peyton Henry, who made the All-Pac-12 second team, has only missed two kicks all year, so if it comes down to it, he will deliver the win, but it might be a safe bet to go with Boise State to cover the spread and the under.

Follow Maurice on Twitter, @ReeseReport. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.