Bowl Game Schedule 2019-20: Updated Odds and Predictions for Playoffs

The most wonderful time of the college football season is about to shift into overdrive. Beginning the day after Christmas, at least two bowl games will be played for seven of the next eight days.

Near the middle of that stretch is the highly anticipated showdowns of the College Football Playoff. Top-ranked LSU will take on Oklahoma, and No. 2 Ohio State will challenge Clemson with a trip to the national championship on the line.

Those contests are most important, yes. But with 27 other remaining games, be sure to enjoy the entirety of bowl season.

Bowl Games (All times ET)

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (Dec. 28, 4 p.m., ESPN)

En route to a 13-0 season and SEC championship, LSU topped the 500-yard mark in 10 games with fewer than 472 yards just once. Put simply, Joe Burrow and the Tigers succeeded against everyone—no matter whether it was an elite Auburn or Georgia defense or upper-tier unit such as Alabama or Florida.

That's the long way of saying Oklahoma was always facing a major challenge. An injury and suspensions have only complicated the Peach Bowl outlook for the Big 12 champions.

Starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (broken collarbone) will not play; neither will suspended defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wideout Trejan Bridges.

LSU is a 13.5-point favorite, according to Caesars. And unless the shorthanded Sooners can control the clock to shorten the game or force a couple of turnovers—something the defense rarely does—LSU should be headed to the national title.

Prediction: LSU 45, Oklahoma 31

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (Dec. 28, 8 p.m., ESPN)

Three years ago, Clemson locked down a limited Ohio State offense and enjoyed a 31-0 shutout win. If something similar happens, it might be the most surprising result of the season.

Because this time around, the Buckeyes have a dynamic attack. Justin Fields has spearheaded a balanced offense that is among the most productive nationally. Ohio State leads the FBS in points per game and ranks seventh in yards per play.

Nevertheless, the reigning national champs—who are two-point favorites, per Caesars—are capable of handling the Buckeyes. Clemson has allowed more than 14 points in just one game, and Trevor Lawrence has played near-flawlessly during the second half of the campaign.

In a contest with such elite offenses and defenses, red-zone success will be pivotal. Taking advantage of scoring opportunities is imperative, yet settling for field goals can be crushing.

Play the Fiesta Bowl twice, and you might get two different results. But on this one Saturday night with a hobbled Fields fighting through a knee injury, Clemson is our pick.

Prediction: Clemson 34, Ohio State 23

New Year's Six

Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State (Dec. 28, Noon, ESPN)

Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia (Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN)

Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN)

Every Other Bowl

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Frisco Bowl: Kent State 51, Utah State 41

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State 48, Central Michigan 11

Cure Bowl: Liberty 23, Georgia Southern 16

Boca Ration Bowl: Florida Atlantic 52, SMU 28

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State 34, Florida International 26

Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38, Boise State 7

New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State 31, UAB 17

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF 48, Marshall 25

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii 38, BYU 34

Independence Bowl: Miami vs. Louisiana Tech (Dec. 26, 4 p.m., ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan (Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN)

Military Bowl: North Carolina vs. Temple (Dec. 27, Noon, ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State (Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN)

Texas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State (Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa (Dec. 27, 8 p.m., FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl: Washington State vs. Air Force (Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State (Dec. 28, Noon, ABC)

First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan (Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville (Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN)

Redbox Bowl: California vs. Illinois (Dec. 30, 4 p.m., Fox)

Belk Bowl: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech (Dec. 31, Noon, ESPN)

Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State (Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS)

Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State (Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m.. ESPN)

Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State (Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas (Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC)

Outback Bowl: Auburn vs. Minnesota (Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati (Jan. 2, 3 p.m., ESPN)

Gator Bowl: Tennessee vs. Indiana (Jan. 2, 7 p.m., ESPN)

Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: Tulane vs. Southern Miss (Jan. 4, 11:30 a.m., ESPN)

Mobile Alabama Bowl: Louisiana vs. Miami (Ohio) (Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., ESPN)

