Boca Raton Bowl 2019: SMU vs. FAU TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Two of the best Group of Five programs take center stage during Saturday's six-game slate in the Boca Raton Bowl.

The SMU Mustangs were in the mix for a Cotton Bowl berth before they suffered a defeat against the Memphis Tigers on November 2.

SMU also fell to the Navy Midshipmen, but no matter the result, it carved an easy path to the end zone.

The same could be said about the Conference USA champion Florida Atlantic Owls, who are playing in their home stadium Saturday.

If quarterbacks Shane Buechele and Chris Robison continue their high production, the second-largest over/under of bowl season could be cleared.

Boca Raton Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, December 21

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Odds (via Caesars): SMU (-3); Over/Under: 69.5

Preview

SMU and Florida Atlantic both average over 35 points per game, which is why the over should be entertained.

The Mustangs hold an advantage in passing production, as they rank 12th in the FBS with 309.3 passing yards per contest.

Buechele, a Texas transfer, ranks in the top 10 in passing yards with 3,626 and passing touchdowns with 33. The junior has three targets with over 600 receiving yards and six touchdowns, as well as a 1,000-yard rusher beside him in Xavier Jones.

Xavier Jones is tied for second in the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing touchdowns with 21, and he is coming off a 125-yard, two-score outing versus the Tulane Green Wave.

Florida Atlantic is capable of matching SMU's scoring output, as it averages 278.7 passing yards and 164.3 rushing yards per game.

In the C-USA Championship Game, Robison sliced up the UAB Blazers defense for 267 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The sophomore has seven multi-touchdown performances and has been relatively clean in the pocket with six interceptions and four sacks in the last five games.

Harrison Bryant, who won the John Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end, is Robison's top target.

In November, the senior found the end zone on six occasions, and he turned in his best outing versus the UTSA Roadrunners with 10 receptions for 182 yards on November 23.

The Owls have had the better defensive outings of late, as they held UAB and the Florida International Panthers to single digits, but they also allowed over 20 points on seven occasions.

In SMU's 12 games, only one team failed to eclipse the 20-point mark, and it did not reach the 30-point barrier once.

Each of the five winners of the Boca Raton Bowl has scored at least 30 points, and all but one of the matchups in the event's short history totaled over 50.

Because SMU has more offensive weapons for Buechele to work with, it has a good chance of covering the small spread, but the over feels like the safest bet given the offensive effectiveness of both programs.

