New Mexico Bowl 2019: Central Michigan vs. SDSU TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

The New Mexico Bowl has the potential to be one of the lowest-scoring college football postseason games.

The San Diego State Aztecs boast one of the best defenses in the country and a star defensive back in Luq Barcoo that can silence the Central Michigan Chippewas' passing attack.

Rocky Long's team started 7-1 and appeared in the Top 25 at one point before alternating results in November.

Former Florida head coach Jim McElwain revived Central Michigan in his first season, as the Chippewas improved by seven wins and earned their fifth bowl appearance in six seasons.

New Mexico Bowl Information

Date: Saturday, December 21

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Odds (via Caesars): San Diego State (-3.5); Over/Under: 41

Preview

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

San Diego State's defense could be the story of the New Mexico Bowl.

The Aztecs have the fourth-best scoring defense in the FBS that allows 12.8 points per game, and they have not conceded 20 points to an opponent since October 12.

Barcoo, who has eight interceptions, has the potential to take away one part of the field with his coverage.

The senior's production is the main reason why San Diego State ranks in the top 10 in interceptions with 15.

If that was not enough to persuade you to take the under, the nine-win side from the Mountain West sits second in rushing defense with 72.3 yards conceded per game.

Defensive linemen Myles Cheatum, Cameron Thomas and Keshawn Banks combined for 14 sacks and they can take away any threat Central Michigan poses.

The Chippewas, who fell to Miami (Ohio) in the MAC Championship Game, will try to break San Diego State's interior deadlock through running backs Jonathan Ward and Kobe Lewis.

The tandem earned 2,059 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, and with 23 more yards from Lewis, they will both be over 1,000.

If they can't achieve success, quarterback Quinten Dormady will be tasked with lighting a spark in the offense, but the senior signal-caller has three touchdowns and two interceptions in his last three outings.

If the San Diego State defense contains the MAC offense, do not expect the Aztecs to run away with the game.

They have not eclipsed 20 points since November started, and they earned their last two victories by scoring 30 combined points.

Their production could be slowed even more with running back Juwan Washington dealing with an ankle injury. At the start of bowl practice, Long ruled him as questionable, per Kirk Kenney of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"It seems like it's not getting completely well," Long said. "So I don't know if it's going to be completely well by the bowl game or not."

The good news for the Aztecs is quarterback Ryan Agnew is expected to play. The senior produced over 200 yards in each of his previous two games.

San Diego State will not be the flashiest bowl winner, but it is capable of shutting down Central Michigan and scoring enough to secure the victory.

Combining the Aztecs as 3.5-point favorites and under 41 points seems like the best wager for the New Mexico Bowl.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

