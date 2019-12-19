Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Rockies Considering Offers for Star 3B

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Less than one year after signing Nolan Arenado to a contract extension, the Colorado Rockies are reportedly listening to trade offers for the five-time All-Star.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Rockies are "gauging interest" in Arenado and assessing his trade value, but people in the industry are "skeptical" a deal will happen during the offseason.

Prior to the winter meetings, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported multiple teams had called Colorado to discuss Arenado, but those talks "went nowhere."

Rosenthal noted the Texas Rangers are among the teams that have spoken to the Rockies about their star third baseman, and the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers have "longstanding interest" in him.

Even though Arenado hasn't publicly asked for a trade, he voiced his displeasure late in the year with where the Rockies were at in the standings. The 28-year-old told The Athletic's Nick Groke in September that 2019 "feels like a rebuild."

Coming off back-to-back playoff appearances, the Rockies went 71-91 last season. Their 958 runs allowed were the fourth-most in franchise history.

Colorado made Arenado its centerpiece player last February by signing him to an eight-year, $260 million extension. The deal does include an opt out after the 2021 season, which would allow him to become a free agent at the age of 30.

In seven seasons, Arenado has established himself as one of the best all-around players in MLB. He's won seven straight Gold Glove awards at third base and owns a .295/.351/.546 slash line with 227 homers in 1,031 career games.