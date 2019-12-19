College Football Recruiting Rankings: Top 2019 Schools After Early NSD

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A majority of major college football programs have their recruiting classes finalized, or almost completed, after the December early signing period.

Only nine of the Top 100 players in the country have not committed to a FBS school, with a handful of them expected to come at the start of January.

The Clemson Tigers should end with the best crop of prospects, as they have six five-star players pledged to them.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers round out the top five chock full of perennial College Football Playoff contenders.

LSU experienced the most up-and-down signing day of the top programs, as it gained a few big names but also lost out on a few coveted prospects.

Recruiting Rankings

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Texas A&M

7. Auburn

8. Florida

9. Oklahoma

10. Notre Dame

Clemson owns signatures from six of the Top 26 players in the nation.

No. 1 prospect and defensive tackle Bryan Breese headlines the class that contains a quartet of five-star defenders.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is the best offensive player heading to Dabo Swinney's program.

In total, Clemson picked up commitments from 11 Top 100 players to replenish a roster that will challenge for its sixth playoff berth next season.

Alabama has the second-most five-star players with quarterback Bryce Young, defensive end Chris Braswell and athlete Drew Sanders highlighting the second-ranked class.

Nick Saban and his staff were able to get 10 Top 100 prospects to join them in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oregon Ducks all have a pair of five-star recruits coming to them, while six other programs have a single top-rated prospect in their classes.

Wednesday's most significant decisions came from Oregon commit Jordan Flowe, South Carolina-bound defensive end Jordan Burch and wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, who flipped from LSU to the Maryland Terrapins.

Flowe opted to stay on the west coast, but instead of remaining in California, he is headed north to the Ducks, who have the best Pac-12 class.

Clemson, Georgia and LSU were among the sides vying for Burch's signature, but he decided to stay home in Columbia, South Carolina and boosted the Gamecocks' recruiting haul.

Jarrett also wanted to remain near to home, as the Washington D.C.-based wide receiver turned back on his commitment to LSU to sign with Maryland.

At No. 27, the Terrapins possess the lowest-ranked recruiting class with a five-star prospect.

In addition to losing Jarrett, LSU did not secure Jermaine Burton's signature, as the wideout made a last-second flip to Georgia.

Even though they could not land those players, the Tigers still brought in defensive end Phillip Webb and offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil, the nephew of former NFL defensive end Elvis Dumervil.

The recruiting cycle is not over yet, as a handful of players will commit at the Under Armour All-American Game in January and during the signing period in February, but most programs have brought in the majority of their prospects.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports

