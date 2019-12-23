Gridiron Digest: 6 Players Who Could Decide Who's in or out of the NFL Playoffs

1 of 10

After 16 weeks, the NFL playoffs hinge on just a handful of players.

The Eagles will inexplicably end up in the postseason if they have found an unusual solution for their wide receiver problem. The Seahawks could either enjoy home field throughout the playoffs or end up on the road in the opening round, depending on how they solve their wide receiver problem. And the Cowboys have just decided to create their own unnecessary wide receiver problem from scratch.

The Titans can clinch the final AFC playoff berth if they regain their offensive balance. The Steelers could slip past them by beating an opponent with nothing to play for with the help of their elite edge-rusher. And the Raiders still have a one-in-a-zillion chance of slipping past both of them thanks to this season's most surprising superstar.

Here are six players whose Week 17 performances—good or bad—will shape the playoff picture.

Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver, Cowboys

Cooper entered Sunday with 71 catches for 1,073 yards and eight touchdowns. But he played so poorly in the loss to the Eagles (four catches for 24 yards on 12 targets) that he wasn't on the field during the Cowboys' critical 4th-and-long attempt when trailing in the fourth quarter. Jason Garrett told reporters after the game that Cooper was simply rotating with Tavon Austin, not benched, an explanation which only makes sense if you assume Garrett is more likely to do a mystifyingly dumb thing like take his best receiver out of the game in a do-or-die situation for tactical reasons than to do something semi-comprehensible like bench an unfocused starter for disciplinary reasons. In other words, it kinda makes sense.

The Cowboys need a win and an Eagles loss next week to make the playoffs, save Garrett's job and possibly preserve Cooper's tenure with the team (he's a free agent after the season). Cooper had a habit of disappearing for stretches when he played for the Raiders. The Cowboys can't afford to let that happen again.

Dallas Goedert, Tight End, Eagles

As you may know, the Eagles ran fresh out of wide receivers after losing Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor to injuries during the year and giving up on Jordan Matthews and Mack Hollins. Their solution has been to run two-tight-end sets with Zach Ertz and Goedert and hope opponents forget to cover them. Thanks to the magic of NFC East futility, that tactic has worked. Ertz has had 18 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants, Washington and the Cowboys over the last three weeks. Goedert, acting as a de facto No. 2 receiver after a mistake-plagued early season, has gone 17-187-1.

The mirrors-and-tight-ends strategy might not work outside of the NFC East, but it doesn't have to: The Eagles clinch the division if they beat the Giants next week. Goedert can provide just enough offensive juice to make that possible.

Derrick Henry, Running Back, Titans

You were expecting Ryan Tannehill? The QB played well in the last two Titans losses, but the team needs to be at full strength to secure a playoff berth in its rematch with the Texans. Without Henry on Sunday, it looked like a team without a plan in 3rd-and-short situations, and stalled drives helped the Saints come back from an early 14-0 deficit.

Henry was a full participant in Friday's practice and will likely be good to go next week. He should be a major factor against a Texans defense that allows 112.8 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry.

DK Metcalf, Wide Receiver, Seahawks

Metcalf caught six passes for 70 yards in the Seahawks' Week 10 victory over the 49ers, but he was held without a catch and targeted just once in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and fellow receiver Tyler Lockett caught just one pass for 12 yards.

Look for the 49ers to try to bottle up Lockett with Richard Sherman and their banged-up secondary next week, forcing the Seahawks to try to beat them with the huge, speedy, inexperienced and somewhat one-dimensional Metcalf. The fates of the Seahawks, the 49ers and the teams they will face in the playoffs may ride on Russell Wilson's ability to connect with Metcalf on a deep route or with Metcalf's ability to get open on something besides a deep route.

T.J. Watt, Edge-Rusher, Steelers

Watt forced his league-high seventh fumble (his 13th in the last two seasons!), but it wasn't enough to help the Steelers get past the Jets. Watt may be facing Robert Griffin III if the top-seeded, banged-up Ravens rest their starters in a meaningless game for them. A turnover or two by Watt and the Steelers defense could give the anemic Steelers offense the help it needs to beat a bunch of backups and slide into the final wild-card slot.

Darren Waller, Tight End, Raiders

The Raiders can still make the playoffs next week if they beat the Broncos and the Steelers, Titans, Bengals and Jaguars all lose (the last two losses jiggle the tiebreakers to their advantage). Waller has caught 84 passes for 1,038 yards and three touchdowns, 41 more passes and 387 more yards than any of his Raiders teammates. An unlikely playoff appearance would be a fitting end for one of the most unexpected breakout seasons in memory.