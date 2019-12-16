NFLPA Wins Grievance over Jaguars Requiring Offseason Treatment at Team Facility

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the field during an NFL football practice, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association won its grievance against the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Jags instituted mandatory injury rehabilitation sessions at the team's facilities in the offseason and fined players who didn't attend.

An arbitrator found in favor of the NFLPA, which had argued that Jacksonville was in violation of the collective bargaining agreement, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

