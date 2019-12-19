Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Samoa Joe, Shawn Spears and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week's collection of WWE and AEW backstage rumors is heavy on injury news and updates on returns.

Samoa Joe has been a revelation on commentary but could The Destroyer be back inside the squared circle sooner than later? What about Ruby Riott, whose shoulder injuries halted her momentum in the women's division?

And what is going on with Kairi Sane, who had a rough performance in Sunday's TLC pay-per-view main event?

Rounding out the reports is information on AEW's Shawn Spears, his position in the company and what it means for WWE's willingness to release some of its own talent.