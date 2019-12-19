Cristiano Ronaldo, Claudio Ranieri Hail 'NBA-Style' Juventus Goal vs. Sampdoria

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo and Claudio Ranieri were each left in awe after the former scored a sensational "NBA-style" winning header when Juventus emerged as 2-1 victors away to Sampdoria on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri temporarily moved three points clear at the top of Serie A after Ronaldo achieved incredible hang time in the air to convert at the back post and clinch maximum spoils.

Ronaldo, 34, scored his 10th Serie A goal of the campaign just before half-time, and he told Sky Sport Italia (h/t AS) even he was surprised at how long he remained airborne:

"I'm very happy with the result. It's been a very difficult match against a Sampdoria team who played well. We managed to do even better and deservedly got this victory.

"The team played with a great attitude. The goal was great, especially because it was decisive for winning the three points. I didn't know I was up (in the air) so long."

Paulo Dybala put the visitors ahead with his volleyed goal at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, and Ronaldo helped take three points after Gianluca Caprari capitalised on poor Juventus defending:

Juventus captured Ronaldo's leap in GIF format:

Sampdoria manager Ranieri spoke to Sky Sport Italia (h/t AS) and said: "I'm very satisfied with the performance of the boys. When they (Juventus) scored goals like this, we just have to admire them as two masterpieces. Ronaldo scored in NBA style—he was up there for an hour and a half."

Ronaldo might have looked to his athletic peers in the NBA for improvement:

Digital illustrator BossLogic put his spin on Ronaldo's aerial acrobatics after the Portuguese towered above marker Nicola Murru to score:

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored in each of Juve's last four league games (five goals), and Maurizio Sarri's side would be five points worse off from those fixtures without his involvement.

Ronaldo has not managed to score in five consecutive Serie A matches since he joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018.

Second-place Inter Milan can move back to the top of the table if they defeat Genoa at home on Saturday, though Antonio Conte's side have failed to win their last three games across all competitions.

The Bianconeri don't return to league action until January 6, 2020, when they host Cagliari, but Ronaldo will hope to have another big impact when Juve face Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana on Sunday.