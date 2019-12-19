Bowl Games Schedule 2019-20: Top Games and Odds for College Football Postseason

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Don't worry, college football fans. The slow period of December is almost over.

On Friday, Buffalo and Charlotte will face off in the Bahamas Bowl, marking the first of 40 FBS bowl games over the next three-plus weeks. That will be followed by more than a handful of matchups taking place this weekend.

While bowl season is almost here, the matchups will get much better after Christmas, with the New Year's Six bowl games starting on Dec. 28, including both College Football Playoff semifinal contests.

Here's a look at the full bowl schedule, along with odds and TV information.

2019-20 Bowl Schedule

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo (-6.5) vs. Charlotte

Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN2): Utah State (-6.5) vs. Kent State

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl (noon, ABC): North Carolina A&T (-2.5) vs. Alcorn State

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): Central Michigan vs. San Diego State (-3.5)

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Liberty vs. Georgia Southern (-4)

Boca Raton Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): SMU (-3) vs. Florida Atlantic

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida International vs. Arkansas State (-2.5)

Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC): No. 19 Boise State vs. Washington (-3.5)

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): No. 20 Appalachian State (-16.5) vs. UAB

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN): UCF (-17) vs. Marshall

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Hawaii vs. BYU (-1.5)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.) (-6)

Quick Lane Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Pittsburgh (-10.5) vs. Eastern Michigan

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl (noon, ESPN): North Carolina (-5) vs. Temple

Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN): Michigan State (-3.5) vs. Wake Forest

Texas Bowl (6:45 p.m., ESPN): No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M (-7)

Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1): No. 22 USC vs. No. 16 Iowa (-2)

Cheez-It Bowl (10:15 p.m., ESPN): Air Force (-3) vs. Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl (noon, ABC): No. 15 Notre Dame (-4) vs. Iowa State

Cotton Bowl (noon, ESPN): No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 10 Penn State (-6.5)

College Football Playoff semifinal: Peach Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 LSU (-14)

College Football Playoff semifinal: Fiesta Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): No. 3 Clemson (-2) vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Monday, Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Western Kentucky (-3.5) vs. Western Michigan

Music City Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Mississippi State (-4) vs. Louisville

Redbox Bowl (4 p.m., Fox): California (-7) vs. Illinois

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): No. 9 Florida (-15) vs. No. 24 Virginia

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl (noon, ESPN): Virginia Tech (-3) vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Florida State vs. Arizona State (-5)

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): No. 23 Navy (-2.5) vs. Kansas State

Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Wyoming (-7.5) vs. Georgia State

Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): No. 11 Utah (-7) vs. Texas

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama (-7)

Outback Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn (-7)

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (-3)

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): No. 5 Georgia (-6.5) vs. No. 7 Baylor

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN): No. 21 Cincinnati (-7) vs. Boston College

Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Indiana vs. Tennessee (-2)

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Ohio (-7.5) vs. Nevada

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN): Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane (-7)

Monday, Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): UL Lafayette (-14) vs. Miami (Ohio)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN): Winner of No. 1 LSU-No. 4 Oklahoma vs. Winner of No. 2 Ohio State-No. 3 Clemson

All Times ET. Odds via Caesars.

Which bowl games should fans be most excited about? Well, the top two are obvious: the Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl, which are this season's playoff semifinals.

No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma will face off in the Peach Bowl, while No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will play in the Fiesta Bowl. The winners will advance to the CFP National Championship Game, which takes place Jan. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Of the four CFP teams, three are still undefeated, and each won its respective conference championship. Oklahoma is the only one that has a loss, but it is still 12-1.

So, it's a stacked playoff field that should make for three of the best college football games of the season.

LSU and Oklahoma have the potential to put up a lot of points in their matchup. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is leading the Tigers' offense, while the runner-up, quarterback Jalen Hurts, is leading the Sooners' offense.

Between those two offensive leaders, expect a lot of big, exciting plays in what could be a back-and-forth contest between the Tigers and Sooners.

Clemson and Ohio State also have a lot of big playmakers on offense, but the two teams also rank Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in total defense this season. It will be interesting to see whether these top defenses can shut down the opposing team's talented offense.

The CFP semifinals aren't the only exciting bowl matchups this season. The Sugar Bowl (Georgia vs. Baylor) and Rose Bowl (Oregon vs. Wisconsin) should also be great games featuring teams that were in the playoff conversation for parts of the year.

One bowl game that could really be interesting is the Citrus Bowl, which features Alabama and Michigan. It will be the first time longtime head coaches Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh face off.

Sure, the Crimson Tide won't have Tua Tagovailoa (injury) or Terrell Lewis and Trevon Diggs (sitting out for NFL draft preparation), but they're still a talented team that is always fun to watch. It will be intriguing to see them take on the Wolverines.