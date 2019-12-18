LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injures Hamstring; Status for Peach Bowl Uncertain

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIIDecember 19, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 23: Clyde Edwards-Helaire #22 of the LSU Tigers scores a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 23, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury during the No. 1 Tigers' practice on Tuesday, head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Wednesday. 

"He went through some tests today," Orgeron disclosed. "We'll know a little bit more at the end of the week."

Orgeron did not know whether the 20-year-old will be able to play in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

The undefeated Tigers will face off with No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

