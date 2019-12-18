LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injures Hamstring; Status for Peach Bowl Uncertain

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

LSU junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury during the No. 1 Tigers' practice on Tuesday, head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Wednesday.

"He went through some tests today," Orgeron disclosed. "We'll know a little bit more at the end of the week."

Orgeron did not know whether the 20-year-old will be able to play in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.

The undefeated Tigers will face off with No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

