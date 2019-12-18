4-Star RB Jase McClellan Signs with Alabama After Committing to Oklahoma

Photo Credit: Collin Kennedy, 247Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners are in the College Football Playoff and the Alabama Crimson Tide are not, but that didn't stop running back recruit Jase McClellan from choosing the latter.

McClellan flipped his Oklahoma commitment to Alabama on Wednesday's national signing day, per Hank South of 247Sports. Max Olson of The Athletic noted the running back had been a Sooners pledge since July 2017.

"Every year they put running backs in the league and get freshmen playing time," McClellan said of the Crimson Tide, per South. "You're playing with the best there, getting you developed."

McClellan is a 4-star prospect and the No. 43 overall player, No. 8 running back and No. 6 player from the state of Texas in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

This is not the first time Nick Saban has burned the Sooners on the recruiting trail this year. South pointed out the Crimson Tide also flipped highly regarded athlete Drew Sanders from his Oklahoma commitment.

Gabe Brooks of 247Sports provided a scouting report for McClellan, highlighting his "impressive initial burst" and ability to run through tackles despite being a "dangerous one-cut slasher."

He joins an Alabama class that is No. 2 in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings. There could be an opportunity for immediate playing time if Najee Harris goes to the NFL, but that Crimson Tide class also includes running backs Roydell Williams and Kyle Edwards.

McClellan will be walking into a crowded running back room filled with talent from the moment he steps on campus but figures to be right in the middle of future CFP discussions if he lives up to his potential.