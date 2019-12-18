Warriors' Draymond Green: Carmelo Anthony's Extended NBA Absence Was 'Bulls--t'

John Hefti/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green doesn't think Carmelo Anthony should have had to wait a full year before getting another chance in the NBA.

"People who have done less for the game making decisions on people who have done more," Green said Wednesday, per Logan Murdock of NBC Sports. "It's bulls--t."

Green even thinks Anthony should've gotten a contract regardless of his ability.

"I just think it's the disrespect that goes around this league for a first-ballot Hall of Famer," the former Defensive Player of the Year said. "Even if you don't think he can play, which obviously we all know he can, but even if you don't think he can play, he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. If he wants to play basketball, then he should be able to play."

After playing just 10 games in 2018-19, Anthony waited more than a month into the 2019-20 season before signing a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony has lived up to his contract so far, averaging 16.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in 13 appearances. His .519 true shooting percentage is also better than any of the previous two seasons with the Thunder and Rockets.

The 35-year-old was certainly on the decline over the past two years, setting a career low with 13.4 points per game in his limited stretch in Houston. However, he still provided value offensively and it was a surprise that none of the 30 teams were willing to give him a shot.

As a 10-time All-Star, Anthony has clearly been one of the best offensive scorers in the era and is likely headed to the Hall of Fame when he retires. Green believes this alone was enough to get more respect from executives around the league.

Perhaps the Warriors star also wants to secure his own future as he advances in his career.