NBA Trade Ideas for League's Most Desperate Buyers

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Knicks: Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs, Protected First-Rounder

Nets: Kevin Knox II, Taj Gibson, Second-Rounder

Joe Harris is the best player in this trade and a great fit in Brooklyn. So why would the Nets want to trade him, especially to their crosstown rivals?

Well, it comes down to money. Harris is a free agent this summer and has earned a massive raise over his current $7.7 million salary. It normally wouldn't be a problem for Brooklyn to extend him, but center Jarrett Allen is also eligible for an extension starting next summer.

If the Nets feel they will limit their financial flexibility by committing to Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, DeAndre Jordan, Harris and Allen, then they may want to explore trading their sniper.

The Knicks, as has been joked about for months, are a big man-heavy team without many shooters, so they could use Harris, even for just a few months. Acquiring him also gives them the opportunity to jettison several of those forwards.

Knox showed potential as a rookie but has been marginalized through much of this season, even once receiving the dreaded DNP-CD. The Nets have a vaunted player development system that has turned the likes of Harris himself and Spencer Dinwiddie into valuable NBA players, so Knox could shine under their guidance.

Gibson, on the other hand, isn't a major on-court contributor anymore, but his reputation as a fantastic teammate precedes him. In case of chemistry issues popping up via Durant, Irving or anybody else, he could be a good resource to keep the morale high.