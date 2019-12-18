Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Says 'No Question' He's Defensive Player of the Year

A cornerback hasn't won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in a decade and has only done so five times since the honor was introduced in 1971.

Stephon Gilmore is looking to buck the trend.

The New England Patriots corner said there is "no question" he should be named the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in an interview with Zolak & Bertrand of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

"My play speaks for itself. If you really watch the tape, each and every game, there's no question," Gilmore said Wednesday.

            

Gilmore, 29, has recorded 44 tackles, six interceptions and 18 passes defensed in 2019. He's widely viewed as one of the favorites for DPOY and the best player on a New England defense that's allowed opposing quarterbacks to put up an NFL-low 57.4 passer rating.

Other contenders for the award include Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Watt has compiled 45 tackles, 13 sacks, six forced fumbles and two interceptions while leading the Steelers into playoff contention despite having one of the NFL's worst offenses.

Donald remains one of the NFL's most dominant forces, but his numbers are down compared to last season, and the Rams are essentially eliminated from the playoffs. He's also likely going to be a victim of voter fatigue.

Gilmore would be the first corner to win the DPOY since Charles Woodson in 2009. 

