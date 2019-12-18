Giannis Hypes 'Different' LeBron James as 'Alien' Ahead of Lakers vs. Bucks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 1: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks on March 1 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo marveled at the sustained greatness of LeBron James as his Milwaukee Bucks prepare to host James' Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard noted the Greek Freak called King James "different" and an "alien" for his ability to remain among the league's elite at age 34.

"It's crazy. It's insane," Antetokounmpo said. "Obviously for me, that's one of my goals to be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years."

James was limited to a career-low 55 appearances during an injury-plagued 2018-19 season, his first year with the Lakers, and it was fair to wonder whether all the mileage had started to catch up with him.

Instead, it seems like the offseason acquisition of Anthony Davis has revitalized the 15-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA First Team selection.

He's averaged 25.9 points, 10.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 49.8 percent from the field across 28 games. He ranks first in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus (Antetokounmpo is second).

"This all goes to him caring more than last year," an NBA scout told Bleacher Report's Mo Dakhil about the difference in James with the Lakers now among the title contenders after finishing last season 37-45.

Thursday's clash is a battle for the top record in the NBA, with both the Lakers and Bucks standing at 24-4.

L.A. will need the 34-year-old James to help slow down the 25-year-old Antetokounmpo if it's going to pick up the league's most notable road victory of the season to date.

Related

    Better Roster: Bucks or Lakers? 🤔

    Our experts broke it down ahead of Thursday's huge matchup on TNT. Debate in the comments ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Better Roster: Bucks or Lakers? 🤔

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Conley May Miss Multiple Games

    Jazz want to be safe after Conley reaggravated his hamstring injury

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Conley May Miss Multiple Games

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Hire David Blatt

    Former Cavs HC joins Knicks as a basketball operations consultant

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Hire David Blatt

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Karl-Anthony Towns Has Arrived

    How KAT went from not being allowed to shoot 3s at UK to a 7-ft guard who feels like ‘Picasso’ when shooting 3s ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Karl-Anthony Towns Has Arrived

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report