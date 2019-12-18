Muhsin Muhammad III, Son of Former Star NFL WR, Signs with Texas A&M

Source: 247Sports

Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad III officially committed to play football for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M on Wednesday.

The son of two-time NFL Pro Bowler Mushin Muhammad II signed with the Aggies on the first day of the early signing period:

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Muhammad is a 4-star prospect, the No. 28 wide receiver and No. 152 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class.

Muhammad previously announced in June that he was going to attend college at Texas A&M. The Charlotte native told Damon Sayles of 247Sports he "caught the vibe" during his first official visit to the school in April.

"It wasn't like anything to where I wanted to pull the trigger right away, but I texted my dad and said, 'Man, we've got to get back soon.' This was definitely a place I was for sure considering," Muhammad said.

Michael Clark of 247Sports praised Muhammad's ability to get "in and out of his routes smoothly and does a nice job creating separation" and has strong hands to attack the ball in the air.

Texas A&M is building an excellent stable of young wide receivers for next season. The team also landed 5-star recruit Desmond Demas to play alongside Muhammad in 2020.

The Aggies haven't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Josh Reynolds in 2016. Their offense finished a disappointing 61st in points per game (30.0) this season.

Getting a dynamic playmaker like Muhammad should help boost Texas A&M's offensive production starting in 2020.