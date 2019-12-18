Eagles' Carson Wentz: Week 16 Showdown vs. Cowboys Is Biggest Game of Career

Will Newton/Getty Images

Since injuries have prevented Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz from playing in each of the past two playoffs, Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys has taken on increased weight.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Wentz said "you could probably say that" this week's crucial NFC East showdown is the biggest start of his professional career.

Wentz has certainly played in big games during his four seasons in the NFL.

He was seemingly on pace to win the MVP award in 2017 with 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and a 101.9 quarterback rating in 13 games, but a torn ACL suffered in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams kept him out of Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl.

A back injury forced the Eagles to shut down Wentz with three games remaining in the regular season last year. Nick Foles led them to four consecutive wins, including a 16-15 victory over the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round, after taking over as the starter.

The Eagles have been inconsistent through 14 games this season, but their 7-7 record has them in a dead heat with the Cowboys atop the NFC East. By virtue of a 37-10 win in Week 7, Dallas can win the division with a victory this week at Lincoln Financial Field.

In that first game against the Cowboys, Wentz finished 16-of-26 for 191 yards with one touchdown and one interception. A win in the rematch will give the Eagles the upper hand for the division title and a playoff berth heading into Week 17.