Early National Signing Day 2019: 5-Star Recruits Committed to Each School

The opening day of the 2019 early signing period brought a couple of big surprises from the marquee group of 5-star recruits.

Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett backed off a commitment to LSU, instead signing with nearby Maryland. Later, defensive end Jordan Burch also decided against one of college football's powerhouses—such as Clemson or LSU—in favor of South Carolina.

The list of 5-stars reflects the 247Sports Composite Rankings, which feature 28 players with the top billing in 2020. These are, most likely, the next-best stars in college football.

So, who are they? And where are they headed?

5-Star Destinations

Alabama (3): QB Bryce Young, DE Chris Braswell, ATH Drew Sanders

Auburn (1): RB Tank Bigsby

Clemson (6): DT Bryan Bresee, DE Myles Murphy, QB DJ Uiagalelei, RB Demarkcus Bowman, DT Demonte Capehart, CB Fred Davis II

Georgia (2): LB Mekhail Sherman, OT Broderick Jones (unsigned)

LSU (2): TE Arik Gilbert, CB Elias Ricks

Maryland (1): WR Rakim Jarrett

Notre Dame (2): RB Chris Tyree, WR Jordan Johnson

Ohio State (2): WR Julian Fleming, OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Oregon (2): LB Justin Flowe, LB Noah Sewell

South Carolina (1): DE Jordan Burch (unsigned)

Texas (1): RB Bijan Robinson

Texas A&M (1): WR Demond Demas

Washington (1): LB Sav'ell Smalls

Uncommitted 5-Stars

One of the most important rules in recruiting is to follow the visits. With only scattered exceptions, if a player hasn't taken a trip to a certain school, that program doesn't have a real chance.

Assuming that stays true, it's a Georgia/Oregon battle for Kelee Ringo. But if the cornerback doesn't sign a letter of intent during the early period—as Blair Angulo of 247Sports reported is the case—his recruitment could get interesting.

Still, the Dawgs have an excellent chance to land Ringo because he took three unofficial visits and an official trip to Athens.

Georgia is also pursuing Darnell Washington, who is listed as an athlete but profiles as a tight end. Washington is likely to sign before Friday's deadline and publicly reveal his choice at the Under Armour All-America Game in early January.

Alabama, Miami and Tennessee—schools he visited, along with Florida—are also chasing Washington's signature.

The final untethered 5-star is running back Zachary Evans. He also is expected to announce a decision at the Under Armour showcase. Evans' official visits include LSU and Texas A&M, though he's taken unofficial trips to Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

Any one of these top prospects could provide a massive jolt to already strong recruiting classes.

