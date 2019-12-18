5-Star WR Prospect Rakim Jarrett Flips Commitment from LSU to Maryland

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Wide receiver Rakim Jarrett announced Wednesday he's switched his commitment from the LSU Tigers to the Maryland Terrapins.

Jarrett is a 5-star prospect and the No. 20 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also the second-best wideout in next year's group.

The Washington, D.C., native previously committed to the Tigers in April. He didn't provide an explanation for the switch to the Terps.

He spoke highly of LSU's high-powered offense—led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy—and looked ahead to his own time with the program in October.

"It's definitely exciting," he told the Washington Post. "I know nothing's going to be handed to me."

Jarrett should have a quicker path to playing time with Maryland.

Dontay Demus Jr. was the Terrapins' only receiver to record more than 20 receptions this season (41). It illustrated the need for more playmakers in passing game, which ranked 113th out of 130 FBS programs with 174 yards per game during the 2019 campaign.

In the short term, he provides a nice boost to the Terps' 2020 class as its first 5-star prospect and brings the school up to sixth in the Big Ten recruiting rankings.