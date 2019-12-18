4-Star OT Marcus Dumervil Commits to LSU: I Want to Kill Dreams in Death Valley

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil announced Wednesday he's chosen to play college football at LSU, and his comments about the decision already echo a thought from Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.

"I want to win [a] championship and kill dreams in Death Valley," Dumervil told Billy Embody of Geaux247.

That's in reference to Orgeron's memorable quip before a home win over Florida in October:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

