4-Star OT Marcus Dumervil Commits to LSU: I Want to Kill Dreams in Death Valley

4-Star OT Marcus Dumervil Commits to LSU: I Want to Kill Dreams in Death ValleyDecember 18, 2019
Photo Credit: 247Sports
Offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil announced Wednesday he's chosen to play college football at LSU, and his comments about the decision already echo a thought from Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron.
"I want to win [a] championship and kill dreams in Death Valley," Dumervil told Billy Embody of Geaux247.
That's in reference to Orgeron's memorable quip before a home win over Florida in October:
