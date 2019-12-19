Frisco Bowl 2019: Utah State vs. Kent State TV Schedule, Time, Odds

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Utah State Aggies were billed as one of the better Group of Five programs going into the college football season.

The Mountain West side did not live up to expectations, though, as it needed two wins in its final three games to qualify for a bowl and finish above .500.

Their Frisco Bowl opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes, rallied for three straight victories to finish 6-6 and earn its first postseason appearance since 2012.

While Utah State has been a consistent figure in the bowl lineup, its Friday foe from the MAC is making its third-ever postseason trip.

Frisco Bowl Information

Date: Friday, December 20

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Odds (via Caesars): Utah State -6; Over/Under: 66

Preview

The status of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was up in the air for a bit ahead of the Frisco Bowl.

Andres Leighton/Associated Press

According to ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura, the quarterback will participate Friday along with running back Gerald Bright and wide receiver Sean Carter.

Love was one of a few Utah State players cited with marijuana possession, per the Salt Lake Tribune's Alex Vejar.

Love put together back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons, and he has already announced his intention to enter the NFL draft.

The top concern about his play this season has been the 16 interceptions that accompanied his 17 touchdown tosses.

A year ago, Love only turned the ball over six times during Utah State's 11-2 campaign.

Bright could be a key offensive factor for the Mountain West side, as he leads it in rushing yards with 827 and owns eight ground scores.

In five of their seven victories, the Aggies produced over 30 points, and that could happen at Toyota Stadium.

Kent State's defense conceded at least 20 points to each of its previous six foes. The difference in the last three is Golden Flashes' increased offensive output.

Quarterback Dustin Crum led the MAC side to 105 points during its three-game winning streak, and in that span, he produced eight touchdowns.

The junior has multiple passing scores in four of his last six outings, and he has been picked off twice.

He could achieve more success versus a Utah State passing defense that allows 233.7 yards per contest.

Kent State concedes 221.4 passing yards per game, so that could allow Love to lead a handful of scoring drives as well.

With two reliable signal-callers facing shaky defenses, the Frisco Bowl could go over, despite the high total of 66.

Each of the two Frisco Bowls have been blowouts, with Ohio shutting out San Diego State a year ago.

If a similar result occurs Friday, Utah State is more likely to be on the winning end, as it possesses a more talented duo in Love and Bright.

The Golden Flashes are a terrific story since they rarely play this late in December, but their defense may not be able to contain Love for long stretches.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com

