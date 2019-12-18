Early National Signing Day 2019: CFB Recruit Announcement Schedule, Predictions

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Two years ago, a major change was made to college football recruiting.

High school players no longer have to wait for National Signing Day in February to make their commitment to a college official. Instead, a three-day early signing period in December allows them to sign their national letter of intent and officially become a member of that program.

This year's early signing period, which spans three days, begins Wednesday. And there are some high-profile recruits who will make their college decision and sign their NLI throughout the day.

Here's a look at Wednesday's signing-day schedule, followed by predictions for three of the top recruits who will be making their intention known.

2019 Early National Signing Day Schedule (all times ET)

7:45 a.m. Kaden Johnson, No. 14 OLB, No. 162 overall

8 a.m. Jeff Sims, No. 7 Dual-Threat QB, No. 206 overall

8 a.m. Jeremiah Pegues, No. 7 ATH, No. 247 overall

8 a.m. Kentron Poitier, No. 81 WR, No. 487 overall

8 a.m. Reginald Perry, No. 60 DT, No. 729 overall

8:30 a.m. Len'Neth Whitehead, No. 10 ILB, No. 181 overall

9 a.m. Derek Bermudez, No. 44 S, No. 594 overall

10 a.m. Marcus Dumervil, No. 11 OT, No. 97 overall

10:45 a.m. EJ Smith, No. 3 All-Purpose Back, No. 144 overall

11 a.m. Phillip Webb, No. 4 OLB, No. 42 overall

11 a.m. Michael Holmes, No. 150 CB

11:30 a.m. CJ Stroud, No. 2 Pro-Style QB, No. 83 overall

12 p.m. Desmond Tisdol, No. 11 ILB, No. 229 overall

12 p.m. Kendall Dennis, No. 29 CB, No. 363 overall

12 p.m. Jaheim Bell, No. 17 ATH, No. 384 overall

12:05 p.m. Arian Smith, No. 14 WR, No. 72 overall

12:30 p.m. Tyler Baron, No. 5 SDE, No. 112 overall

1 p.m. Justin Flowe, No. 1 ILB, No. 4 overall

1:30 p.m. Jordan Burch, No. 2 SDE, No. 5 overall

2 p.m. Myles Slusher, No. 10 S, No. 150 overall

2:45 p.m. Octavious Oxendine, No. 49 DT, No. 601 overall

3 p.m. Morven Joseph, No. 18 WDE, No. 352 overall

3:30 p.m. Ramon Henderson, No. 32 ATH, No. 603 overall

Announcement info via 247Sports. Rankings per 247Sports Composite.

Early Signing Period Predictions

5-star ILB Justin Flowe: Clemson

A 6'2" linebacker from Upland, Calif., Justin Flowe is the highest-ranked recruit who will be making a decision on Wednesday. He will be choosing between Clemson, Miami, Oregon and USC.

The Trojans appear to be an underdog in the battle, as they weren't even in his top four prior to the start of the season. However, that changed, and he took his last official visit to USC Saturday.

Despite that, Flowe's decision appears to be between Clemson and Oregon. The 247Sports Crystal Ball is predicting he'll stay on the West Coast and join the Ducks. However, the Tigers are No. 1 in the 247Sports 2020 class rankings entering Wednesday.

The lure of playing at Clemson, one of the top programs in the country, will be the deciding factor. Expect Flowe to head east by signing with the Tigers.

5-star SDE Jordan Burch: LSU

Like Flowe, Jordan Burch is also considering Clemson. But the rest of his options are all in the SEC—Alabama, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina.

A 6'5" defensive end from Columbia, S.C., he could decide to stay in state if he signs with Clemson or South Carolina. In that scenario, it seems more likely he'd commit to the Tigers and play for a top program that is consistently playing for national championships.

As 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong pointed out, this appears to be an open race, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Burch choose any of the teams on his list. This truly could go any way.

However, why not play for one of the most exciting programs in the country in LSU? Burch will choose the Tigers, who are ranked No. 1 in the country heading into the College Football Playoff.

4-star OLB Phillip Webb: LSU

Phillip Webb is also going to choose LSU, but this one seems to be more of a sure thing than Burch.

A 6'3½" linebacker from Buford, Ga., he will pick between three SEC schools—Alabama, Florida and LSU. That means he will be going out of state no matter which of the three programs he selects, so there's no in-state advantage for any of these schools.

However, Webb told 247Sports' Shea Dixon he has a strong relationship with LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

"He has like a real chill personality," Webb said. "He's a smart coach. That's how I would describe him."

Dixon has LSU as the clear-cut favorite to land Webb, and that should be what happens Wednesday.