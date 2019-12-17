Pelicans GM David Griffin Says Jrue Holiday Isn't Being Shopped in Trade Talks

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

David Griffin threw water on a report that Jrue Holiday is on the trading block.

The New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations told Jen Hale during the Fox Sports New Orleans broadcast of the team's Tuesday night game against the visiting Brooklyn Nets that he was "clearly not" trying to trade his 29-year-old point guard (h/t The Bird Writes' Oleh Kosel).

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported earlier Tuesday that Holiday was "indeed available via trade."

"It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season," Stein added.

It is plausible that the Pelicans, riding a franchise-worst 12-game losing streak, would be looking to make a move. Holiday could net a nice return, too. The 2012-13 All-Star leads the Pels in assists (6.8), steals (1.8) as well as minutes (36.0) per game.

Holiday is also averaging 19.4 points and 5.0 rebounds across 25 starts.

Griffin's denying Holiday's availability could just be common practice by an executive, keeping the team's cards close, but it could also speak to the Pelicans' expectation to be more competitive once rookie top overall pick Zion Williamson heals from Oct. 21 arthroscopic knee surgery and makes his regular-season debut.

Griffin added on the broadcast that "nothing has changed at all" in terms of the team's plan to approach trades (h/t the Times-Picayune's Scott Kushner).

Griffin also commented on Williamson's recovery after the 19-year-old forward participated at shootaround Tuesday morning:

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6.