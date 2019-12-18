USC Football Recruiting 2019: Top Recruits Landed, Class Predictions

247Sports

The USC recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the worst—if not the worst—in school history.

Uncertainty about the status of coach Clay Helton, along with the Trojans' struggles on the field, led to both tepid interest the nation's top recruits. USC currently sits 82nd in 247Sports' recruiting rankings and is 11th among Pac-12 schools.

While a more firm commitment to Helton may wind up enticing some recruits to ink their letter of intent on signing day, here is a look at some of the top names who have held firm amid the turmoil.

G Jonah Monheim

Monheim is a 4-star offensive guard who decided to stick within a 50-mile radius to his Moorpark home and sign with the Trojans. He's ranked as the 13th-best offensive guard in the country and the No. 350 overall player by 247Sports.

Listed at 6'5" and 280 pounds, Monheim will need to add bulk before getting any playing time on the Power Five level. He's played tackle in high school but lacks the lateral quickness to contain edge rushers and projects as a good power guard once his body is fully formed.

Offers from Alabama and Oklahoma should tell you all you need to know about his ceiling. Monheim has a chance to be the gem of this class.

WR Josh Jackson

Another local kid, Jackson is from about 18 miles away in Harbor City. The 6-foot speedster ran a 4.38 shuttle at The Opening and is currently a 3-star recruit and the No. 72 wide receiver in the nation, per 247Sports.

Jackson is another player who will need to add bulk at USC before getting any playing time. He's listed at 179 pounds and has a lanky frame that should fill out more without losing any of his explosiveness.

The Hope

WR Gary Bryant Jr.

247Sports' crystal ball gives USC a 60 percent chance of landing Bryant, who would instantly be the best player in their 2020 class. He's the No. 57 overall prospect and ninth-ranked wide receiver, a 5'10" burner who will create havoc for opposing defenses with his ability to stretch the field.

The Centennial (California) High School product is yet to announce a date for his commitment. He's also considering Washington, Oklahoma, Oregon and Arizona State.