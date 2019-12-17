Neymar Talks Kylian Mbappe Relationship at PSG: 'No Competition Between Us'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has said there is a "very good" relationship between himself and Kylian Mbappe.

The duo both arrived at the club in the summer of 2017 and have played some electrifying football when on the field together. It's clear the pair have a strong bond whenever they take to the field and in the past, they have sat in the stands alongside each other watching games.

Speaking to France Football (h/t Matt Dorman of Goal), Neymar was quizzed on whether an edge exists between the duo, with both considered to be among the best attacking players in the world:

"My relationship with Kylian is very good. We are good friends and help each other to win matches, to score goals. I feel that there is something special. There is no competition between us.

"We help each other to score goals. When one of us scores, he tells the other one: 'now is your time.' This is the way to be in football—be a good team-mate, otherwise things won't go well."

As Dorman relayed, in the past there had been some speculation that Mbappe felt overshadowed by Neymar at the Parc des Princes. However, given the injury issues that the latter has suffered since making the switch to Paris, arguably the former has usurped him.

In an ideal world, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel would have both available and at their best. The link between the pair has been a joy to watch at times this season; the forwards combined to net this goal in the UEFA Champions League win over Galatasaray:

Per BR Football, Neymar has been able to consistently create chances for Mbappe, which the striker has in turn been able to finish:

One of the big criticisms labelled at PSG in the past has been the lack of spirit within the team. However, there's been a sense of some togetherness blossoming in the group as of late.

Tuchel has a plethora of forward options to choose from and as a result he has rotated players. In that type of environment, it's hard to keep all the players happy and the coach will need his attacking stars to help each other out.

Neymar is playing his part by not only being creative for the PSG strikers but in the Galatasaray clash he surrendered penalty-taking duties to Edinson Cavani late on:

At the start of the campaign, there would have been some concerns about the attitude of Neymar, as he wanted to rejoin Barcelona in the summer. However, whenever he's been on the pitch for PSG this season he's been a force for good.

The big test of Neymar and PSG's unity will come in the latter stages of the Champions League, with the Parisians drawn to face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16. The Brazilian has missed large parts of the run in because of injury in the last two seasons and will be desperate to play his part at the sharp end of the European Cup for the French giants.