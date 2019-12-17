Knicks Rumors: Raptors President Masai Ujiri Viewed as 'The Chosen One'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is reportedly viewed by the NBA as "the chosen one" who can finally turn around the New York Knicks.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Tuesday the NBA, which in the past has helped "mediate unorthodox transactions," sees value in Ujiri taking over the Knicks.

"They look at him as the chosen one," an executive told Berman.

