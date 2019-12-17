Knicks Rumors: Raptors President Masai Ujiri Viewed as 'The Chosen One'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: President Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets during the 2019 Summer League at the Cox Pavilion on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is reportedly viewed by the NBA as "the chosen one" who can finally turn around the New York Knicks.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Tuesday the NBA, which in the past has helped "mediate unorthodox transactions," sees value in Ujiri taking over the Knicks.

"They look at him as the chosen one," an executive told Berman.

                

