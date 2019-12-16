Report: Ex-Astros SP Wade Miley, Reds Agree on 2-Year, $15M Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2019

Houston Astros' Wade Miley pitches in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly bolstered their starting rotation Monday.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the National League Central team reached an agreement with left-handed pitcher Wade Miley on a two-year, $15 million deal pending a physical. Rosenthal pointed out Miley will reunite with Derek Johnson, who was his pitching coach on the Milwaukee Brewers.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

