Report: Ex-Astros SP Wade Miley, Reds Agree on 2-Year, $15M Contract

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly bolstered their starting rotation Monday.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the National League Central team reached an agreement with left-handed pitcher Wade Miley on a two-year, $15 million deal pending a physical. Rosenthal pointed out Miley will reunite with Derek Johnson, who was his pitching coach on the Milwaukee Brewers.

