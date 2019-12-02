Report: Mike Moustakas, Reds Agree to 4-Year, $64M Contract in Free Agency

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds reached an agreement Monday with infielder Mike Moustakas on a four-year, $64 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the Reds plan to play Moustakas at second base with Eugenio Suarez locked in as the everyday third baseman.

Moustakas declined an option in his contract with the Milwaukee Brewers following the 2019 MLB season, which allowed him to hit the open market for the third straight year.

Although a vast majority of his playing time across his nine-year career has come at third base, he did showcase impressive versatility in 2019 for the Brew Crew. Not only did he play 47 games at second base, a nontraditional spot for a 6'0'', 225-pound slugger, but he posted a .993 fielding percentage.

The 31-year-old Los Angeles native also remained his typically productive self at the plate. Along with a career-best .845 OPS, he posted 35 home runs and 30 doubles.

Moustakas, who started his career with the Kansas City Royals before a July 2018 trade to Milwaukee, owns a .252/.310/.441 triple-slash line with 182 homers in 1,131 MLB games.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell told Bob Nightengale of USA Today he was hopeful the former top prospect would land a lucrative multiyear deal after being relegated to one-year pacts with options during his past two forays into the free-agent market.

"I hope so. I really do, because he deserves it," Counsell said in June. "But I don't know what goes on. I really don't. I don't even understand free agency anymore. All I know is that he's making a statement."

As teams became hesitant to sink big money into long-term contracts, productive players have been forced to wait extended periods to sign. It's an issue that will take center stage as MLB and its Players Association discuss a new collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA ends after the 2021 season.

Contract issues aside, Moustakas has found a new home with the Reds and should continue to provide plenty of pop and strong defense.