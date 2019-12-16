Heisman Winner Joe Burrow, Chase Young Headline 2019 AP All-America 1st Team

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Two days after officially winning the Heisman Trophy, LSU star Joe Burrow was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Burrow led the country with 48 passing touchdowns to go with his 4,715 passing yards, leading a Tigers squad that has the No. 1 seed in the upcoming College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was another notable selection on the first-team after leading the country with 16.5 sacks in 11 games this year. He finished fourth in Heisman voting.

All-America First-Team

QB: Joe Burrow, LSU

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State; Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, LSU; CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

TE: Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon; Andrew Thomas, Georgia

G: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State; Kevin Dotson, Louisiana-Lafayette

C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

All-purpose: Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

DE: Chase Young, Ohio State; James Lynch, Baylor

DT: Derrick Brown, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB: Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; Evan Weaver, California; Micah Parsons, Penn State

CB: Derek Stingley, LSU; Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota; J.R. Reed, Georgia

K: Keith Duncan, Iowa

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

LSU totaled three first-team All-Americans, including cornerback Derek Stingley, who was the only freshman named to any of the teams. The Louisiana native was considered the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2019 class, per 247Sports, and has certainly lived up to his lofty expectations in his first collegiate season.

Meanwhile, Ohio State also showcased its depth with seven players named to one of the three All-America teams.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins were both named to the second team, helping lead an offense that leads the country with 48.7 points per game.

Clemson had only one first-team member—linebacker Isaiah Simmons—but running back Travis Etienne, guard John Simpson and safety Tanner Muse also earned honors. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished seventh in Heisman voting but was left off the three teams.

Alabama didn't have a first-team All-American for the first time since 2010, though five players were selected to the second and third teams for the 10-2 squad.