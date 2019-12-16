NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kyle Lowry, Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry and the New Orleans Pelicans backcourt of Jrue Holiday and JJ Redick are three of the most interesting players to monitor heading into the trade season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

"When [general manager] Masai Ujiri gave Lowry that extension before the season—one more year, took him out of this summer's free agency, $30 million—there was really one reason for him to do it: It made him easier to trade," Woj noted on Sunday's Trade Special Show. "Because now teams have him under contract for another year. You know they want to re-sign Fred VanVleet, who will be a free agent, this summer."

Wojnarowski added that given the team's pending veteran free agents (Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka), Lowry probably isn't a part of Toronto's long-term future.

Regarding Holiday and Redick, Wojnarowski noted contending teams will be monitoring their availability as the 6-21 Pelicans, tied for second-worst in the league, are in a rebuilding season after Zion Williamson started his rookie year injured.

