Bowl Games 2019-20: Schedule, TV Info and Predictions for All Games

Thomas Graning/Associated Press

Some years, the players in attendance at the Heisman Trophy ceremony no longer have hopes of winning the national title. That could be the last meaningful event of the season for them, other than a mid-tier bowl game.

Not this season. The four finalists for the Heisman—LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates Justin Fields and Chase Young—are all part of teams that will be in the College Football Playoff.

So, while Burrow celebrated his Heisman victory on Saturday night and the other three finalists enjoyed the trip to New York, all four still have work to do. But not all of them can end the season as a national champion.

Here's a look at the full bowl schedule, including the CFP matchups, along with TV info and predictions for each game.

2019-20 Bowl Schedule

Friday, Dec. 20

Bahamas Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): Buffalo vs. Charlotte

Frisco Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN2): Utah State vs. Kent State

Saturday, Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl (noon, ABC): North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State

New Mexico Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN): Central Michigan vs. San Diego State

FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Liberty vs. Georgia Southern

Boca Raton Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC): SMU vs. Florida Atlantic

Camellia Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN): Florida International vs. Arkansas State

Las Vegas Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC): No. 19 Boise State vs. Washington

New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN): No. 20 Appalachian State vs. UAB

Monday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN): UCF vs. Marshall

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Hawaii vs. BYU

Thursday, Dec. 26

Independence Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Louisiana Tech vs. Miami (Fla.)

Quick Lane Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan

Friday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl (noon, ESPN): North Carolina vs. Temple

Pinstripe Bowl (3:20 p.m., ESPN): Michigan State vs. Wake Forest

Texas Bowl (6:45 p.m., ESPN): No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox Sports 1): No. 22 USC vs. No. 16 Iowa

Cheez-It Bowl (10:15 p.m., ESPN): Air Force vs. Washington State

Saturday, Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl (noon, ABC): No. 15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Cotton Bowl (noon, ESPN): No. 17 Memphis vs. No. 10 Penn State

College Football Playoff semifinal: Peach Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): No. 4 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 LSU

College Football Playoff semifinal: Fiesta Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Monday, Dec. 30

First Responder Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN): Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan

Music City Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN): Mississippi State vs. Louisville

Redbox Bowl (4 p.m., Fox): California vs. Illinois

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN): No. 9 Florida vs. No. 24 Virginia

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Belk Bowl (noon, ESPN): Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS): Florida State vs. Arizona State

Liberty Bowl (3:45 p.m., ESPN): No. 23 Navy vs. Kansas State

Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): Wyoming vs. Georgia State

Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): No. 11 Utah vs. Texas

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC): No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 13 Alabama

Outback Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN): No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn

Rose Bowl (5 p.m., ESPN): No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin

Sugar Bowl (8:45 p.m., ESPN): No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor

Thursday, Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl (3 p.m., ESPN): No. 21 Cincinnati vs. Boston College

Gator Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN): Indiana vs. Tennessee

Friday, Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN): Ohio vs. Nevada

Saturday, Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl (11:30 a.m., ESPN): Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane

Monday, Jan. 6

LendingTree Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN): UL Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio)

Monday, Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m., ESPN): Winner of No. 1 LSU-No. 4 Oklahoma vs. Winner of No. 2 Ohio State-No. 3 Clemson

All Times ET. Predictions in bold.

College Football Playoff Preview

For Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma, playing in the College Football Playoff is nothing new. Each of those schools has appeared multiple times since the CFP's inaugural season in 2014.

Ohio State is in the Playoff for the third time, and it won the national championship in the 2014 season. Clemson is making its fifth consecutive CFP appearance and is looking to win its third national title in four seasons. Oklahoma is in the Playoff for the third straight season and for the fourth time in five years.

However, LSU has never previously made the College Football Playoff. So, it will be looking to make a positive first impression in the Playoff format.

The Tigers are the No. 1 seed and are set to face No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Not only are they 13-0 after winning the SEC championship, but they also have the Heisman Trophy winner leading their offense. Joe Burrow had a historic season, passing for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns, both of which were SEC records.

Burrow then received a record 90.7 percent of first-place votes during Heisman voting (841 of 893). He had 2,608 total points, while the second-place finisher, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, had 762. That was a record margin of victory by a Heisman winner.

Now, Burrow will be focused solely on LSU's preparation for the Playoff.

"Whenever you get into the playoff, it's going to be a dog fight," Burrow said, according to LSU Athletics. "I haven't watched film yet, I've tried to enjoy this week. But I will watch starting Monday."

If LSU is going to win its first national title since the 2007 season, it will have to take down some stiff competition. Ohio State and Clemson are also both 13-0, as the Buckeyes won the Big Ten championship and the Tigers won the ACC title.

Although Oklahoma has one loss, it won 12 games and the Big 12 championship under the offensive leadership of Hurts, the Heisman runner-up.

So, while LSU is likely viewed as the favorite heading into the College Football Playoff, three exciting games are on the way and anything could happen.