Cowboys Get 2nd-Half Kickoff vs. Rams After Confusion over Dak Prescott's Call

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

It appeared as if the Dallas Cowboys couldn't get out of their own way, but the officials in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium bailed them out.

According to Will Brinson of CBS Sports, "the Cowboys could not properly handle telling the referees they wanted to 'defer' to start the game, and as a result, the Rams will get the ball to start the first half AND the second half."

The television broadcast explained quarterback Dak Prescott initially said "we want to kick" and not "we defer" after winning the coin toss prior the game. However, Ed Werder of ESPN noted referee Walt Anderson and the rest of his crew discussed the situation with head coaches Jason Garrett and Sean McVay and allowed the Cowboys to receive to start the second half after all.

It was nearly another gaffe for a franchise that lost its previous three games and looks nowhere near ready for a playoff run.

The mistake would have also been poorly timed because of how important Sunday's contest was for Dallas. Following the Philadelphia Eagles' win over Washington, the Cowboys were a half-game behind their rivals in the NFC East race.

The teams play each other in Week 16, but Dallas would miss its chance to clinch the division in that contest if it lost to the Rams.

Fortunately for the home team, it dominated the first half to the tune of 28-7 even with the confusion surrounding the coin toss.