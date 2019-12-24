Mavs' Luka Doncic, Rick Carlisle Optimistic About Return from Injury vs. Spurs

Tyler Conway
December 24, 2019

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons during the game as part of the NBA Mexico Games 2019 on December 12, 2019 at the Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico.
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic and coach Rick Carlisle are optimistic about the star's potential return from a sprained ankle Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs

"He seems to be doing better every day," Carlisle told reporters. "I don't know what his status will be for Thursday, but he'll certainly be upgraded. He's doing well. We'll see how he feels tomorrow, and then Thursday we'll see what's what, but things are looking better and better."

Doncic went down in a Dec. 14 game against the Miami Heat when he stepped on Kendrick Nunn's foot. He was a full participant in practice for the first time Tuesday. A return against San Antonio would put him slightly ahead of the rough two-week timeframe he was given at the time of theinjury. 

"I'm feeling good," Doncic said. "Just taking care of it. A lot of things that we have to do, and we're just taking care of it. We'll see how it progresses, and we'll see if I play."

In his second NBA season, Doncic has played like an MVP candidate. He's averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists, putting himself on pace for perhaps the greatest age-20 season in league history.

The ankle injury has been been the only thing able to stop the ascendent star. The Mavericks managed to stay afloat during his absence, going 2-2 with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

