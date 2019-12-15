Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Erling Braut Haaland 'Knows What He Is Going to Do'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday that Red Bull Salzburg forward Erling Braut Haaland "knows what he is going to do" amid speculation he could join the Red Devils.

Solskajer was asked about rumours he met with Haaland's representatives in Austria on Friday and told reporters the 19-year-old already knows what he wants to do regarding his future.



"I don't comment on them speculations so that's it," he said. "He [Haaland] knows what he wants to do and he knows what he's gonna do. So I don't have to give any advice to any other teams' players."

Haaland has enjoyed a prolific campaign with RB Salzburg in 2019-20 which has seen him become one of Europe's hottest properties:

He has netted eight goals in the UEFA Champions League this season and 16 in 14 Austrian Bundesliga games to attract interest from a host of Europe's top clubs.

The teenager has reportedly told Solskjaer he wants to move to United but is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, according to Steve Bates at the Mirror.

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has said that transfer talks have already been held with Dortmund over a potential move, per James Westwood of Goal.

"We are involved in all discussions," he said. "Of course, we also knew that Haaland was in Leipzig and Dortmund yesterday. Everyone in Salzburg wants the best for him."

Yet Solskjaer knows Haaland well, having worked with the forward during their time together at Norwegian side FC Molde.

He has previously likened him to former United striker Romelu Lukaku:

A move for the youngster would strengthen United's sparse attack. They are short of options up front after selling Lukaku to Inter Milan and sending Alexis Sanchez on loan to the Nerazzurri.

Solskjaer has been keen to place his trust in the club's young players this season and signing the talented teenager would add another exciting player with bags of potential to the squad.