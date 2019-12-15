Watch Patriots' Illegal Video of Bengals Leaked by Jay Glazer, Fox Sports

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

A clip of the New England Patriots' illegal filming of the Cincinnati Bengals sideline was released Sunday by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

While the Patriots said the filming was of the team's advance scout as part of the "Do Your Job" documentary, there were eight minutes of video on the Bengals sideline.

The videographer was heard trying to end the problems by saying he would delete the video, but the Bengals staff wasn't appeased.

"The damage is done, my friend," Bengals security said.

"I don't see the advanced scout in any of this video they're shooting," another staffer added.

Per Glazer, the NFL has launched an investigation to see who within the Patriots organization was aware of the game-day infraction.

"There will be a punishment as a result of this, regardless," Glazer said on Fox NFL Sunday.

New England had been granted access to film during the Bengals' game against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday, but Cincinnati monitored the situation and said the video was of the coaches on the sidelines during the entire first quarter, per Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Cincinnati alerted the league office.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has denied any knowledge of the situation.

"I heard about this, and evidently, this is our production people on the TV show that were there, and I have absolutely nothing to do—we have absolutely nothing to do—with anything that they produce or direct or shoot," Belichick said Monday on WEEI. "I have never seen any of their tapes or anything else."

The coach does have a history of similar infractions, which led to a $500,000 fine in 2007 for stealing an opponent's defensive signals. New England was also fined $250,000 and lost a first-round draft pick.

According to Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN, the Patriots filmed as many as 40 games before being caught.