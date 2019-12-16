Early National Signing Day 2019: Dates, Top CFB Prospects and TV Schedule

Photo credit: 247Sports

The early national signing period has transformed college football, with the upcoming week expected to play a major role in the future landscape of the sport.

About 80 percent of FBS signees in 2018 committed during the early period last December, per Barton Simmons of CBS Sports, removing most of the late flips that used to be extremely prevalent across the recruiting world. It has also kept the pressure high for each team to secure the best class possible.

While fans thought this could be a chance to rest before the start of bowl season, they better be prepared for loads of drama.

Early Signing Period

Dates: Dec. 18-20

TV Coverage: ESPN2 (Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. - noon ET), ESPNU (Dec. 18 at 12-3 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Notable Commitments:

LB Phillip Webb: Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. ET

ILB Justin Flowe: Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

DE Jordan Burch: Thursday, Dec. 19, at 12:45 p.m. ET

Full commitment schedule available at 247Sports.

Top Players to Watch

Bryan Bresee, DT

There shouldn't be much drama involved with Bryan Bresee, who committed to Clemson last April. Still, the Tigers will be excited to see the defensive tackle officially sign his letter of intent.

Bresee is considered the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class, per 247Sports, with the type of size (6'5", 290 lbs.) that will allow him to quickly transition to the next level.

The Maryland native has been a man among boys throughout his high school career, making plays both on the defensive line as well as at running back:

The strength and athleticism will play regardless of competition, while he should continue to develop his technique to get into the backfield with regularity.

Considering the Tigers' ability to develop defensive line prospects before getting them to the NFL—including Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell—Bresee could be in good shape with this program.

With an in-home visit last week, the commitment to Clemson appears solid.

Justin Flowe, ILB

There is no question Justin Flowe is an impact player as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2020 class and the top-ranked inside linebacker in the country, per 247Sports. The only debate is where he will play at the next level.

After receiving dozens of offers from around the country and narrowing it down to some of the top programs in the sport, Oregon, Clemson and USC seemingly remain the top contenders to eventually land the California native.

Though Clemson is always a tough team to beat in recruiting, Oregon might have the leg up.

"According to sources familiar with Flowe's recruitment, the Ducks have emerged as the favorite leading up to his decision," per Andrew Nemec of Oregon Live.

The linebacker visited Eugene at the end of November, and it might've been enough to sway his decision.

Whoever gets Flowe will be adding an elite defensive player with good speed and the ability to cover from sideline to sideline.

Jordan Burch, DE

Another elite defensive player and another player considering Clemson.

Jordan Burch is one of the top defensive ends in the class with enough size to make coaches salivate at 6'5", 275 pounds. He is also an advanced player with the ability to beat nearly any lineman one-on-one, using a variety of moves.

This has helped make him the No. 5 overall player in the class, per 247Sports.

Still, there is plenty of uncertainty about what school will eventually sign the talented player. He narrowed his list to a top five of LSU, Georgia, Clemson, Alabama and his native South Carolina in October and has given little indication about his lean since then.

"There are a couple of prospects every cycle that have a shroud of mystery around them as far as what they are going to do," 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong said, via Lou Bezjak of The State. "We saw it with Arik Gilbert (who committed to LSU) and also with Burch."

The Columbia native could stay local, but all of SEC country plus Clemson is in play for the young player.