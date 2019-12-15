UFC's Daniel Cormier Reveals WWE Talks; Paul Heyman Responds for Brock Lesnar

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

UFC star Daniel Cormier said Saturday that he has had multiple conversations with WWE about doing some work for the company.

Cormier said WWE approached him about having some involvement in the feud between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez leading up to Crown Jewel, and also gauged his interest about having a role on FS1's WWE Backstage:

"I've talked with the WWE on a number of occasions, they want to work together. I almost came to the press conference for Brock vs. Cain to play the role of a fight builder. Unfortunately, my schedule didn't work.

"I got an offer to work that new show, WWE Backstage on [FS1]. Obviously, it didn't work with the new relationship with [UFC and] ESPN. But we are constantly trying to get me involved in the product. As a big time fan of the WWE, nothing makes me happier. I've got some great opportunities, man. I'm lucky. I've got some things outside of the octagon that's gonna carry me for a long time."

In response to a tweet by BT Sport, Raw executive vice president and Lesnar advocate Paul Heyman teased a potential rivalry between Lesnar and Cormier in the future:

Given the fact that Lesnar and Cormier both have amateur wrestling backgrounds and are former UFC Heavyweight champions, they would be natural rivals in WWE should Cormier ever decide to make the leap.

WWE capitalized on the potential crossover interest from MMA fans at Crown Jewel in October when Velasquez challenged Lesnar for the WWE Championship. The bout was a rematch of the UFC 121 fight that saw Velasquez beat Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

The match at Crown Jewel wasn't well received since it ended quickly, but it is fair to say that there would be more excitement surrounding Lesnar vs. Cormier.

For starters, Cormier is a long-time wrestling fan who would undoubtedly commit to making the program as entertaining as possible. DC is also a great talker, which is something Velasquez has struggled with early in his wrestling career.

While Lesnar and Cormier have never fought, they have some history, as Lesnar entered the cage and pushed Cormier after DC beat Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 last year.

A fight between Lesnar and Cormier never came to fruition since Lesnar decided to re-sign with WWE rather than pursuing a return to UFC, but if Cormier is serious about a WWE career at some point, The Beast is the most obvious and exciting opponent for him.

