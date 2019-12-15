John Cena Instagram Post Leads to Speculation About Match at 2019 WWE TLC PPV

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

A cryptic Instagram post has led to some speculation regarding John Cena appearing and competing at Sunday night's WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view.

Cena, who is known for posting bizarre photos on his Instagram without any context, posted an image Sunday that reads: "Keep calm and keep the streak going."

According to Wrestling Inc's Joshua Gagnon, "the streak" could be in reference to the fact that Cena has had at least one pay-per-view match in 17 straight years dating back to 2002. If Cena does not wrestle at TLC, that run would come to an end.

While Cena has made a few appearances for WWE throughout 2019, his only matches came on the Jan. 7 and 14 editions of Raw.

He did show up at WrestleMania 35 in April, and there was some thought that he would compete in an impromptu match, but Cena reverted to his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick and ran down Elias in a freestyle rap instead.

Cena is enjoying a burgeoning career as a Hollywood actor, which is the primary reason why his involvement with WWE has been significantly reduced over the past year.

Even with the Instagram post, Cena appearing Sunday at Target Center in Minneapolis for TLC would be a major surprise since WWE hasn't so much as teased any involvement from the future Hall of Famer.

AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura are among the big-name heels who aren't scheduled to have a match at TLC, so if there are plans for Cena to get involved, perhaps an unannounced match against one of them could be in the cards.

